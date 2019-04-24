Blundering armed robber recycles disguise as he blows cover to collect loot

A blundering armed robber made a catastrophic error when he recycled the shopping bag disguise he had over his head, using it to collect the loot and subsequently blowing his cover.

In hilarious CCTV footage, which captured the robbery and a crystal clear image of the robber's face, the man can be seen walking into the Queensland, Australia store with a blue recyclable shopping bag on his head.

He shows his weapon and makes his demands before the shop assistant returns with cash and cigarettes.

Apparently having forgot to bring a spare bag, the robber recycles the one concealing his identity by removing it from his head and places the "sum of cash and a quantity of cigarettes" inside.

He then looks around, gives the camera a clear view of what police describe as his "short dark hair and blue eyes" and then leaves the store.