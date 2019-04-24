Christchurch attacks: Duke of Cambridge to honour victims on New Zealand visit

The Duke of Cambridge will honour the victims of the Christchurch mosque attacks as he arrives in New Zealand for a two-day visit on behalf of the Queen. William will begin his trip in Auckland on Thursday before travelling to Christchurch to meet with those affected by the terrorist attack, including survivors and their families, first responders and Muslim community leaders. Kensington Palace has said the duke will pay tribute to the “extraordinary compassion and solidarity that the people of New Zealand have displayed in recent weeks”.

His visit comes at the request of New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the wake of the deadly shootings at two mosques on March 15. Fifty people were killed while dozens more were injured when a gunman opened fire during Friday prayers.

William is to meet those affected by the mosque attacks during his two-day visit Credit: AP file /Mark Baker