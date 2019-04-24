Climate change activists will 'voluntarily end' their protests on Thursday

Extinction Rebellion protesters in Westminster hold up letters they have written to their MPs asking for action on climate issues. Credit: PA

Climate change activists will end their demonstrations in central London after days of protests. The Extinction Rebellion (XR) group say they will “voluntarily end the Marble Arch and Parliament Square blockades” on Thursday. Eco-protesters have been urging the Government to declare a climate emergency to avoid what it calls the “sixth mass extinction” of species on Earth.

A small group of Extinction Rebellion protesters in Parliament Square in Westminster. Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

In a statement, XR said: “We would like to thank Londoners for opening their hearts and demonstrating their willingness to act on that truth. “We know we have disrupted your lives. We do not do this lightly. We only do this because this is an emergency. “Around the planet, a long-awaited and much-needed conversation has begun." XR also said to expect more actions “very soon”, adding that there will be a “closing ceremony” at Speaker’s Corner in Hyde Park on Thursday at 5pm.

Extinction Rebellion protesters outside Parliament in Westminster Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

More than 1,000 people have been arrested during XR protests which started on April 15, while more than 10,000 police officers have been deployed. Waterloo Bridge and Oxford Circus have been blocked in the past week, whilst some activists glued themselves to trains, chained themselves to object. Some could even be seen perching in hammocks up trees overlooking Parliament Square. As of Tuesday evening, Scotland Yard had charged 69 people in connection with the protests.

Extinction Rebellion protesters lying down inside the Natural History Museum in London. Credit: Mason Boycott-Owen/PA

Elliott Cuciurean, 20, believed to be the first climate activist successfully prosecuted over the fresh wave of XR protests, was spared a fine at a court hearing on Tuesday.

Police remove Extinction Rebellion demonstrators from Waterloo Bridge in London. Credit: Victoria Jones/PA