Family’s tribute to murdered journalist ahead of her funeral

The family of murdered journalist Lyra McKee have paid tribute to her as “a best friend and confidante” ahead of her funeral. Ms McKee was killed during clashes between police and New IRA dissidents on the Creggan estate on April 18. The 29-year-old’s funeral will take place in St Anne’s Cathedral, Belfast, at 1pm on Wednesday, and she will later be laid to rest in Carnmoney cemetery. A tribute from her mother Joan, brothers Gary and David, and sisters Joan Hunter, Nichola Corner and Mary Crossan said: “On Thursday 18th April our beautiful Lyra was taken from us.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“A daughter, a sister, an aunt, a great-aunt, a partner, a niece, a cousin, and above all, a best friend and confidante to so many of us. “A friend to all, a gentle innocent soul who wouldn’t wish ill on anyone. Such a warm and innocent heart, she was the greatest listener, someone who had time for everyone.” The McKee family added: “She was a smart, strong-minded woman who believed passionately in inclusivity, justice and truth. “Lyra spoke to and made friends with anybody and everybody, no matter what their background, those of all political views and those with none. This openness, and her desire to bring people together, made her totally apolitical.” They said: “We would ask that Lyra’s life and her personal philosophy are used as an example to us all as we face this tragedy together. “Lyra’s answer would have been simple, the only way to overcome hatred and intolerance is with love, understanding and kindness.”

Lyra McKee’s family paid tribute to the 29year-old journalist as “a best friend and confidante” Credit: McKee family/PA