ITV News films inside copper factory believed owned by a Sri Lankan suicide bomber
ITV News has filmed inside the copper factory believed owned by one of the Sri Lankan suicide bombers.
Copper drums, bags of rubbish and other paraphernalia can be seen littered throughout as correspondent Debi Edward walks through.
The factory belongs to Inshaf Ahamed who is thought to be behind the terror attack at the Cinnamon Grand hotel. His brother is believed to have targeted the Shangri-La Hotel.
Although 10 members of staff working at the factory have been arrested and are being questioned, officers have so far chosen not to remove any of the items.
The factory has been raided twice by police following the Easter Sunday carnage in which 359 people, including eight Britons, died.
ITV News Asia Correspondent Debi Edward said it is rumoured the factory is where the bombers, one of whom studied in the UK, built the suicide vests.
She said: ''We've managed to get inside the copper factory owned by one of the suicide bombers. A man called Inshaf Ahamed.
''He is the man behind the bombing at the Cinnamon Grand Hotel and there were rumours that this factory is where the bombers built their suicide vests.
''As we can see looking around, it is clear there are potentially components here that could be useful in the building of bombs.''
Eight out of the nine suicide bombers involved in the Easter Sunday attacks - who may have been funded and inspired by Islamic State - have been identified - one of whom was a woman.
At a press conference held in Sri Lanka earlier today, authorities described the bombers as ''well-educated, middle-class and financially independent''.
They were all from affluent families with many studying abroad including in the UK and Australia and several studied for law degrees.
Commenting on Mr Asmed's brother, Debi Edward said: ''The interesting thing about this family, the owner of this factory, is that his brother who is also one of the suicide bombers. One of the two bombers who blew up the Shangri-La Hotel.''
What do we know about the background of the suicide bombers?
Eight Britons were among the 359 people who died in a series of blasts which targeted three churches packed for Easter services and three upmarket hotels in the capital, Columbo.
In addition to those who lost their lives, more than 500 have been left injured.
Sri Lanka's deputy defence minister Ruwan Wijewardene revealed the suicide bombers were wealthy, well-educated and some had law degrees, all of which he described as ''worrying'' factors.
He confirmed many of the bombers had international connections, having lived or studied abroad.
He said: ''We believe that one of the suicide bombers studied in the UK and later did his postgraduate [studies] in Australia before coming back and settling in Sri Lanka.
“This group of suicide bombers, most of them are well-educated and come from middle or upper-middle class, so they are financially quite independent and their families are quite stable financially. That is a worrying factor in this.
“Some of them have I think studied in various other countries, they hold degrees, LLMs [law degrees], they’re quite well-educated people.”
It is understood the female bomber blew herself up as police raided a home in a Colombo suburb, causing the concrete floor of the two-storey building to come crashing down, killing three police officers.
The woman is thought to be the wife of one of the bombers. She killed herself at the home of her father-in-law who has been taken into custody. It is believed the man's two sons were also bombers.
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said security officials are looking into possible links between the local Islamist group National Thowheed Jamath (NTJ). and Islamic State group.
He said the attacks "could not have been done just locally", adding: ''There had been training given and a coordination which we are not seeing earlier''.
Around 60 suspects have now been arrested - all of whom are Sri Lankan nationals and 32 are still in custody.
However Mr Wickremesinghe said it was believed more bombers are on the loose.
He said: "Some of those suspects are armed and dangerous. There are still explosives and militants out there and the police are looking for them."