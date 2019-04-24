International arms controls dangerously close to breakdown, say peers

The system of international arms control is dangerously close to breakdown, raising the risk of nuclear war through miscalculation, a House of Lords committee has warned. The International Relations Committee said the danger nuclear weapons could be used in conflict was now greater than at any time since the Cold War. While it acknowledged that Russia was in breach of its international treaty obligations, it said the West urgently needed to open a dialogue with Moscow in the interests of nuclear stability.

The Government has been urged to review the resilience of the UK’s submarine-based Trident nuclear deterrent Credit: Royal Navy/PA

At the same time, it called on the Government to review the resilience of Britain’s Trident nuclear deterrent amid concerns its command and control systems could be vulnerable to cyber attack. The committee’s report comes ahead of a meeting next week at the United Nations in New York in preparation for next year’s review of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, 50 years after it came into force. It said the level of nuclear risk had increased since the sharp decline of relations between the West and Russia following Moscow’s annexation of Crimea in 2014. It cited the recent collapse of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty – originally signed by Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev in 1987 – with the US accusing Russia of repeated violations of its provisions. At the same time, it said international efforts to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons were being undermined by the US administration’s decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal.

