Labour vows to block developers building ‘slums’ from offices

Labour has said it will scrap a “get-out clause” which allows developers to avoid their obligations to provide decent social housing, putting up new “slums” instead.

Shadow housing secretary John Healey said the “permitted development” rule – intended to boost housebuilding – was being used to get round requirements to provide affordable housing and meet basic quality rules.

Under the changes, introduced in 2013, developers can bypass the normal planning process by converting commercial spaces into housing without the consent of the council and local community.