As it happens: Lyra McKee's funeral will be a 'celebration' of murdered journalist's life
Lyra McKee's funeral will be a "celebration of her life", her partner has said, as hundreds are expected to attend the service for the murdered journalist.
The 29-year-old was shot dead as she observed rioting in Derry between New IRA dissents and police on Thursday.
Prime Minister Theresa May will be among politicians in attendance at the funeral in Belfast on Wednesday, as well as Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.
The service will include tributes from Ms McKee's friends and family and will be jointly led by Catholic parish priest, Fr Martin Magill and the Anglican dean of Belfast, the Very Reverend Stephen Forde.
In keeping with Ms McKee's values, her funeral is intended to be a cross-community, cross-border and multi-cultural service, and will take place in a Protestant cathedral despite Ms McKee being born a Catholic.
The journalist will be laid to rest in Carnmoney cemetery.
Ms McKee's funeral will take place at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast at 1pm.
1.11pm update: Theresa May in front row at cathedral
Prime Minister Theresa May sits between Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and President Michael D Higgins.
1.10pm update: Service has begun
The service for murdered journalist Lyra McKee has begun at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast as her coffin is carried into the cathedral.
1.08pm: 'Ceasefire baby' will be added to people killed in the Troubles
12.51pm: Huge crowds gather outside cathedral
Huge crowds have gathered outside of St Anne's Cathedral.
12.42pm update: Coffin arrives ahead of service
Lyra McKee's coffin has arrived ahead of the service which is adorned with flowers that say 'Team Lyra'.
The crowd applauded as the cortege arrived at the cathedral, with a white and pink floral heart carried in the hearse.
12.34pm update: Harry Potter theme
Mourners have been asked to wear Hufflepuff, Harry Potter or Marvel t-shirts, as her partner says "she would love it."
Sara Canning said: “"It’s going to be a celebration of her life and if people would like to wear Hufflepuff, Harry Potter or Marvel related items.
"I know she would love it."
12.26pm update: Jeremy Corbyn and Leo Varadkar arrive
Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn have arrived and walked into St Anne's together.
12.25pm update: Mourners start to arrive at funeral
Mourners have started to arrive at the funeral of Lyra McKee at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast.
The journalist's friends have said people should gather in Derry's Guildhall Square tomorrow at 1pm if they can't attend the funeral in Belfast.
12.24pm update: Members of NUJ form guard of honour
Members of the National Union of Journalists have formed a guard of honour to remmeber the murdered journalist.
The union described Ms McKee as "one of the most promising journalists" in Northern Ireland.
12.23pm update: Priest tells mourners death should mark new beginnings
The death of Lyra McKee should mark a new beginning for Northern Ireland, a priest has told mourners.
Dissident republican gunmen who killed the Belfast-born journalist, 29, should lay down their arms, Father Martin Magill added.
He urged politicians at Northern Ireland's suspended powersharing administration to work together to produce a better life for young people.
Catholic priest Fr Magill said: "I dare to hope that Lyra's murder on Holy Thursday night can be the doorway to a new beginning. I detect a deep desire for this."