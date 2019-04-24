As it happens: Lyra McKee's funeral will be a 'celebration' of murdered journalist's life

Lyra McKee's funeral will be a "celebration of her life", her partner has said, as hundreds are expected to attend the service for the murdered journalist.

The 29-year-old was shot dead as she observed rioting in Derry between New IRA dissents and police on Thursday.

Prime Minister Theresa May will be among politicians in attendance at the funeral in Belfast on Wednesday, as well as Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The service will include tributes from Ms McKee's friends and family and will be jointly led by Catholic parish priest, Fr Martin Magill and the Anglican dean of Belfast, the Very Reverend Stephen Forde.

In keeping with Ms McKee's values, her funeral is intended to be a cross-community, cross-border and multi-cultural service, and will take place in a Protestant cathedral despite Ms McKee being born a Catholic.

The journalist will be laid to rest in Carnmoney cemetery.

Ms McKee's funeral will take place at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast at 1pm.