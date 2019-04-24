'Oh, you won’t believe it...Oh shoot' - The last man on the Moon's panic revealed

Fifty years after Neil Armstrong spoke mankind's first ever words on the Moon's surface, lunar landings still have the power to fascinate.

But while the first man on the Moon's historic line about a step and a leap is still remembered by most today, some of the last words spoken on there may be a lot remarkable.

"Oh, you won’t believe it. It did it again. There goes the fender… Oh shoot!"

Those words of apparent panic were spoken by the last man on the surface of the Moon, Commander Gene Cernan.

To mark the 50th anniversary of the lunar landings, his companion, Harrison Schmitt, explained to ITV News exactly what went on.