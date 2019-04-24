Returning radicals: Bosnia's IS fighter policy brings joy to children so should the UK follow?

Many of the children who arrived on flights from Syria to Sarajevo over the weekend were born inside the territory previously known as Islamic State. Now they have the chance to enjoy something closer to a normal childhood, with their new guards holding footballs rather than guns. In total 32 women and 74 children were repatriated to Kosovo over the weekend. ITV News understands one suspected Bosnian fighter was also repatriated. But along with the women and children repatriated by the US military were four suspected fighters who were immediately arrested upon landing, as they had fought in Syria.

Bosnian security minister Dragan Mektic, left, with ITV News' Rohit Kachroo Credit: ITV News

The fighters will remain in detention for one month, while the women and children were released after 72 hours in a detention centre. It is hoped bringing these people back to Europe will be a progressive move rather than leave radicalised terrorists stateless in Syria. While the move has created controversy in Bosnia, officials in the nation urge other countries across Europe to follow their lead. The Bosnia security minister believes bringing them back will help them control the former fighters. Dragan Mektic told ITV News: “It’s better that we in Europe confront the problem rather than leave ISIS fighters with the possibility of using illegal channels to come to Europe again.” Britain's approach in recent times to similar radicals has seen them strip the citizenship of Islamic State bride Shamima Begum, who had travelled to Syria. There is no greater indication of the division in opinion than a father saying his radicalised son should be killed rather than brought home.

Ibro Cufurovic's father Sefik . Credit: ITV News

The father of Ibro Cufurovic, a fighter who travelled to Syria six years ago after being radicalised, says he does not want his son to return after being told he would be sent back from Kurdistan. "If you ask me I would sentence him to the death penalty. He deserves that for terrorism - for killing innocent people no matter what their religion is," Sefik Cufurovic explains to ITV News. It is a deep divide, especially considering how some children have come to the country as orphans.

Idriz is searching for his grandson. Credit: ITV News