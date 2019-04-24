Risk of hail on mixed day of sun and showers for UK

Outbreaks of rain across the southwest, locally thundery, will continue to move north.

Meanwhile, heavy showers and thunderstorms will develop across parts of the Midlands and eastern England, moving into northern England late-afternoon and this evening, with the risk of hail.

It will become drier and brighter across south during the afternoon. However, it'll be a grey and cooler day along some North Sea coasts, especially eastern Scotland and northeast England.

The best of the sunshine will be across western Scotland today, where it will feel pleasantly warm. A top temperature of 19 Celsius (66 F).