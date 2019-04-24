Saudi Arabia confirms execution of 37 prisoners on 'terror' offences

Saudi Arabia confirmed it executed 37 people. Credit: AP

Saudi Arabia has executed 37 people for terror-related crimes, the country's interior minister announced. In a statement broadcast on state-owned media, the minister claimed those killed were from different parts of the country and had adopted extremist ideologies with the aim of causing chaos among civilians. Those executed on Tuesday were accused of hacking security headquarters and killing a number of officers, the Saudi Press Agency statement said.

Mohammad bin Salman has come under widespread international criticism for the human rights laws in Saudi Arabia. Credit: AP

According to Amnesty International, one of those killed was under the age of 18-years-old at the time of his arrest. They were executed in locations across Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh, Mecca and Medina. All those killed were Saudi nationals. One of the 37 killed was beheaded and crucified. Typically executions are carried out by beheading in Saudi Arabia, with crucifixion after an execution reserved from crimes deemed more serious by the state.

