'Fills me with horror': Mum tells of her concerns over primary school tests for four-year-olds

Four-year-olds who will be starting school in England in September have plenty to look forward to but what they might not realise is they will face a test within a few weeks of hanging their coats on their new pegs. Mum and school governor Kay Tart said the concept of testing on young children "fills her with horror" and added "it's ridiculous". The trial will be adopted in schools but the Department for Education (DfE) insists: "The reception baseline assessment is not a test" - despite the fact children will have to answer questions for 20 minutes. Many teachers and parents are against the idea and a 70,000 strong petition is being handed in to Downing Street on Thursday.

Four and five-year-olds who are joining schools in September in England will face a 'reception baseline assessment'. Credit: ITV News

What is the reception baseline assessment?

The idea is to provide a baseline from which a schools' teaching can be judged from reception to year six. This means when children enter the school in September, four and five-year-olds will be taken out of the classroom around six weeks after starting school.

Children during a lesson at Parklands primary school in Leeds. Credit: ITV News

How does it work?

The assessment will be a one-to-one with a teacher who will ask the child questions from an electronic tablet device. The pilot will run this September which will then be rolled out in schools across England in 2020. Schools will be unable see the data as it will be sent to the DfE who will then compare it to results from same children seven years later.

£9.8m Approximate cost of the new test for four-year-olds and five-year-olds.

How have teachers reacted to this?

A primary school headteacher in Leeds has told ITV News Correspondent Lucy Watson he does not want to see more tests for children.

Chris Dyson, Headteacher of Parklands Primary School is Leeds is against the idea of testing four and five-year-olds. Credit: ITV News

Chris Dyson said: "They seem to be testing and testing and testing and testing and headteachers don't want this testing situation to continue, we want it reduced." He added: "We need to get them enjoying school not preparing them for a test situation." But the DfE maintains it is not the pupils who are being examined.

School Standards Minister Nick Gibb insists it is the schools that are being assessed. Credit: ITV News