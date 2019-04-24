Scotland can be ‘world leader’ in tackling period poverty

Legislation to enable all women in Scotland to have access to free sanitary products has been formally lodged at Holyrood.

Labour MSP Monica Lennon said the proposals in her Member’s Bill would make the country a “world leader” in tackling the problem of period poverty.

It sets out plans for a universal system of free access to period products and would make it a statutory requirement for schools, colleges and universities to provide such items.

The Scottish Government increased funding for this in January, with £4 million set aside to boost provision in libraries, leisure centres and other public buildings.

That followed on from the the rollout of a scheme offering free sanitary products in schools, colleges and universities in August 2018.