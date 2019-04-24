Blazing mud volcano captured in mesmerising footage

The phenomenon results from bacteria in the mud using organic material and water to generate methane, which is subsequently released in the pond.

The Yangpu pond remains something of a scientific mystery and can burn for five minutes after being set alight.

A bubbling mud volcano was captured on camera by a Canadian scientist in southern Taiwan.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Professor Shahin Dashtgard from British Columbia's Simon Fraser University said: "There are abundant marine mudstones that are not well lithified [when sediment becomes rock over many years] in the Kaohsiung area.

"The mudstones are young, have lots of organic material and are more mud than rock.

"The intense tectonic stress on Taiwan and the abundant rainfall mix with the mud to turn it into liquid, which forms the mud volcanoes."

According to Professor Dashtgard, locals regularly light the pond on fire seemingly to attract visitors.