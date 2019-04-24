The threat of ISIS has not disappeared, it might even have grown Sri Lanka attacks show

Military personnel inspecting the site of an explosion. Credit: PA

Did Islamic State commission the attacks in Sri Lanka? Did the terror group sub-contract the killings to a local jihadist organisation or did the suicide bombers only have a loose ideological alignment? These are some of the most important questions in global counter-terrorism. But Sri Lankan authorities, helped by intelligence agencies around the world, have yet to reach conclusive answers.

The scene at St Sebastian's Church at Negombo. Credit: PA

There is no comforting explanation for what happened on Easter Sunday, but a direct ISIS connection would be the most worrying account. It would mean that 29 days after the group’s territorial defeat was declared in Syria, it managed to carry out its most deadly massacre outside the Middle East with a death toll that has now far surpassed that of the co-ordinated terrorist attacks in Paris in November 2015. And it happened in a country where ISIS was thought to have only a small footprint.

A solider on the streets of Colombo. Credit: PA