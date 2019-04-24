UK Weather Forecast: Heavy and thundery downpours moving north today. Turning cooler.

Today:Outbreaks of rain, locally thundery, moving northwards, with brighter and showery conditions following from the south. Meanwhile, heavy showers and thunderstorms developing across central and northern England. Low cloud will affect some North Sea coasts. Warm sunshine in western Scotland.

Tonight:Rain, locally heavy, will affect parts of Northern Ireland and southwest Scotland, clearing northwards and easing. Possible thundery rain far northeast. Elsewhere, clear spells and further showers across the south.

Thursday:A band of rain, possibly heavy and thundery will move northwards. Brighter skies with further heavy and thundery showers will follow across the south. Breezy and feeling cooler for most.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:Further showers Friday, with wet and windy spell arriving overnight into Saturday, with coastal gales possible in southwest. Becoming drier and brighter Sunday, with wet weather likely to arrive later.