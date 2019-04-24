UK Weather Forecast: Rain, followed by heavy, frequent showers, spreading northwards on Thursday

This Evening and Tonight:Heavy rain will affect northwest England, Northern Ireland and southwest Scotland this evening, clearing northwards and easing. Rain will die out from England and Wales for a time but further showers will move into the south during the early hours.

Thursday:A band of rain will move northwards through England and Wales into Scotland. Brighter skies will follow, interrupted by heavy, perhaps thundery showers. It will be breezier and cooler.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:Sunshine and occasional showers on Friday with persistent rain in west later. Wet and windy overnight into Saturday, with coastal gales southwest. Drier and brighter Sunday until rain arrives later.