What the papers say – April 24

Images of Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg lead a number of papers on Wednesday after she addressed MPs about climate change, while Donald Trump’s proposed visit to the UK also makes headlines. The Times says the 16-year-old “captivated MPs of all parties” and Environment Secretary Michael Gove promised tougher action on climate change.

The Guardian says that Miss Thunberg took aim at the UK Government over its support for fossil fuels.

The Metro also leads with the talks, which have followed the Extinction Rebellion protests in London.

The proposed visit of Mr Trump also features, with the speaker John Bercow being told he should let the US president address Parliament, reports the i.

The Daily Mirror reports Mr Trump will not stay at Buckingham Palace.

The Daily Telegraph says that Theresa May has approved Chinese telecoms company Huawei to have a role in the rollout of 5G.

The Financial Times leads with comments from the head of Volvo saying that Europe will invest more money in jobs and innovation at home as the attraction of putting cash into China decreases.

The Daily Mail reports that police forces “routinely” fail to investigate up to half of all reported crimes.

The Sun leads on “outrage” against “fatcat oil giants” who are reported to have failed to pass on the savings to motorists as the price of the commodity has fallen.

And the Daily Star reports on a potential “invasion of killer vipers”.