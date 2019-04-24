Who are the runners and riders for Bank of England's £480,000 top job?

Who could replace Mark Carney as the next Bank of England governor? Credit: PA

Philip Hammond and the government are launching their new recruitment process to replace Bank of England governor Mark Carney. Carney, who has been in the role for more than six years, is set to stand down on January 31, 2020. Interviews are set to take place this summer, with a formal appointment announced in autumn, but who could scoop the £480,000-a-year job and guide Britain's Brexit economy?

Andrew Bailey

Andrew Bailey Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

Seen as a safe pair of hands, Andrew Bailey is a banking veteran and current head of the Financial Conduct Authority. Prior to his current role, he was deputy governor at Prudential Regulation and the chief executive of the Prudential Regulation Authority. The Englishman has also worked at the Bank as chief cashier and head of the special resolution unit. Other roles include governor’s private secretary.

Andrew Haldane

Andy Haldane Credit: Bank of England/PA

Andrew Haldane began his career at Threadneedle Street in the City of London in 1989 and currently serves as chief economist. He also chairs the government's industrial strategy council, as well as serving as a member of the Monterary Policy Committee. Along with this, he has authored four books and more than 200 articles. With degrees in economics from Sheffield and Warwick universities, he would be one of the few Britons vying for the role who did not attend an Oxbridge institution.

Raghuram Rajan

Raghuram Rajan's previous role as the governor of the Reserve Bank of India could put him in good stead to help him navigate the financial uncertainty Brexit could bring. Credit: AP

Raghuram Rajan's previous role as the governor of the Reserve Bank of India could put him in good stead to help him navigate the financial uncertainty Brexit could bring. The professor of finance at Chicago Booth university also served for three years as chief economist and research director at the International Monetary Fund.

Shriti Vadera

Shriti Vadera Credit: Anthony Devlin/PA

The Santander UK chairwoman was born in Uganda but fled when Asians were expelled by Idi Amin. She arrived in Britain as a child, where she ended up studying politics, philospohy and economics and Oxford, along with a stint at UBS Warburg.

Minouche Shafik

Nemat “Minouche” Shafik was the Bank’s deputy governor of markets and banking between 2014 and 2017. Credit: PA

Nemat “Minouche” Shafik was the Bank’s deputy governor of markets and banking between 2014 and 2017. She was responsible for reshaping the Bank’s operations and balance sheet, including risk management practices and leading the design and execution of quantitative easing by the MPC. Currently serving as director of the London School of Economics.

Sharon White

Sharon White Credit: Ofcom/PA