Why 'she' won't sail on the seas anymore

The Scottish Maritime Museum has vowed to refer to ships as gender neutral on its signs. Current signs in the museum in Ayrshire, which use 'she' and 'her' when referring to historic ships, have been vandalised for the second time in a year. Vandals scratched out the female pronouns on the information boards.

The museum say all new signs will use 'it' instead, but warn they cannot afford to change them all in one go. "We are a charity and our signs are very expensive! We can't afford to replace all signs but new signs are gender neutral."