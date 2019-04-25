Abolish free TV licences, Lords committee recommends

Committee chairman Lord True said benefits must be rebalanced towards the young to prepare the country for 100-year lifespans.

Other subsidies including free bus passes, winter fuel payments and the pensions triple lock should also be cut, the Committee on Intergenerational Fairness said.

Free TV licences for pensioners should be abolished, a Lords committee has recommended.

“We are calling for some of the outdated benefits based purely on age to be removed,” he said.

“Policies such as the state pension triple lock and free TV licences for over-75s were justified when pensioner households were at the bottom of the income scale but that is no longer the case.”

The report highlights how many pensioner households are now on average better off than many working age households, both in terms of income after housing costs as well as household wealth.

Lord True has recommended investing in social and private housing so young people can stop being “short changed by the housing market”, as well as bringing in new laws to protect people renting their homes.

“We also need to change how we view education and training,” he added.

“Longer working lives mean older workers need support to re-skill and continue to contribute in the workplace.

“Younger people, particularly those who do not go to university, need the Government to prioritise and fund further education and vocational training.”