Oscar winner Rami Malek, famous for playing lead singer Freddie Mercury in the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, will feature in the latest bond. Credit: PA

The Bond 25 film still does not have a title as the director likes to keep things "shaken not stirred" but there was still plenty revealed in its launch in Jamaica on Thursday. The live launch saw director Cary Joji Fukunaga confirm several actors returning as well as new stars for Daniel Craig's new outing as 007. Here are seven things you might have missed:

1. Why newbie Rami Malek is 'not jealous' You may have already seen Oscar winner Rami Malek is featured in the film but he also confirmed he's "not jealous" his co-stars are living it up in Ian Fleming's iconic Caribbean home GoldenEye. The actor, who is famous for playing lead singer Freddie Mercury in the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, was unable to be in Jamaica for the Bond launch but did reveal that he would be playing Bond's villain. In a video message, the Egyptian-American actor said: "I will be making sure Mr Bond does not have an easy ride in this, his 25th outing."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Malek, Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch and Game Night actor Billy Magnussen will all join the cast of Bond 25, director Fukunaga said.

Lashana Lynch and Ralph Fiennes will feature in the Bond film. Credit: PA

2. Old is gold(finger) Fukunaga also confirmed oldies Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Naomie Harris and Jeffrey Wright would reprise their roles in the series.

3. The plot never dies Producer Barbara Broccoli spoke about the film's plot, saying: "Well, Bond is not on active service when we start the film. "He is enjoying himself in Jamaica." She said they considered Jamaica to be Bond's "spiritual home" and added: "We start his journey here. We've got quite a ride in store for Mr Bond".

4. Twitter reacts to no Bond film title with 'a view to kill' Many have taken to social media to vent their frustrations that no title has been unveiled for the latest Bond film. One user even joked: "Untitled James Bond Film is probably the greatest title in the James Bond franchise history".

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

5. Daniel Craig has got his director's backing for a 'licence to kill'

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

"Daniel is my favourite Bond and I want to make sure this run of films, which have been fantastic, have a really great next chapter and keep upping the ante so whoever is next has a harder job," Funkunaga said.

Rory Kinnear, left, is returning to Bond. Credit: PA

Mr Craig, who reprises his role as the martini-drinking spy, said he hopes the film will be unique. "During my tenure, we've just tried to continue that tradition of making movies that stand out and are different from the other movies out there," he said.

6. Globe-trotting locations as 'the world is not enough' In keeping with the films' worldwide locations, "Bond 25" will be filmed in Italy, Norway, the UK, and Jamaica, which has already served as the Caribbean setting of the Bondfilms Dr. No and Live and Let Die.

3. New writing blood - for your eyes only

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Credit: PA