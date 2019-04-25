Bond 25: What can we expect from Jamaica launch for Daniel Craig's final 007 outing?
While most films get a premiere, there is one franchise that gets a launch before the film is even finished.
On Thursday, four years after the last film in the series, we will get some details about what Bond 25 - as it’s still known - will be offering cinema-goers when it is released next year.
The press launch normally happens in Pinewood Studios, the British base for the franchise, but this year they are doing it in Jamaica.
It is, say the Bond team, to reflect the fact that Jamaica is an iconic Bond location - remember Ursula Andress walking out of the sea?
Plus, Ian Fleming wrote his Bond books in the country, making it his home.
But it’s also because this will be Daniel Craig’s last outing as Bond.
The Bond producers have loved Craig’s tenure as 007, what he’s done for the franchise and its box office.
So we get a special launch where much-speculated-over details will be confirmed or denied.
We normally get the name of the film at these events. Eclipse is the rumoured title, but don’t count on it. Who saw Skyfall coming?
Names of some of the cast will be revealed.
Expect Ben Whishaw, Ralph Fiennes and Naomi Harris to return. Lea Seydoux is also expected to be back as Dr Madeleine Swann.
Later there will be a big reveal of the Bond baddie. Again expectations are high that it will be Oscar winner Rami Malek.
It has been a bumpy ride to Bond 25, a change of director, when Danny Boyle left because of that well worn excuse “creative differences”, delays in the release date, and the big question: when Craig leaves what happens to a franchise he has made his own?
Also was Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s reported input in the script to make it more relevant to women today, perhaps more funny? How diverse will this Bond film be?
All will be revealed at lunchtime on Thursday - or at least as much as the tightly controlled Bond team will allow.
Oh, and they normally reveal the iconic car at this event. Expect it to be electric.