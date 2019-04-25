Bond 25: What can we expect from Jamaica launch for Daniel Craig's final 007 outing?

While most films get a premiere, there is one franchise that gets a launch before the film is even finished.

On Thursday, four years after the last film in the series, we will get some details about what Bond 25 - as it’s still known - will be offering cinema-goers when it is released next year.

The press launch normally happens in Pinewood Studios, the British base for the franchise, but this year they are doing it in Jamaica.

It is, say the Bond team, to reflect the fact that Jamaica is an iconic Bond location - remember Ursula Andress walking out of the sea?

Plus, Ian Fleming wrote his Bond books in the country, making it his home.