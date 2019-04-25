CCTV shows Sri Lanka suicide bomber who studied in UK in moments before attack

ITV News has obtained CCTV footage which shows the Sri Lanka suicide bomber who studied in the UK walking into a guesthouse in the moments before he blew himself up, killing two people. The footage shows a man - who sources claim is called Abdul Lathief Jameel Mohamed - wearing white and a backpack walking along a street in Sri Lanka. He disappears from the camera's view as he enters the Tropical Inn guest house in Dehiwala, a suburb of the capital Colombo, where he went on to detonate his explosives. The footage was captured on a neighbour's CCTV camera and police in Sri Lanka have confirmed that the man in the images is the bomber.

Some 359 people died and more than 500 were wounded in the attacks. Six near-simultaneous explosions took place shortly before 9am local time on Sunday morning - three at churches and three at luxury hotels. In Colombo, St Anthony's Shrine and three luxury hotels - the Cinnamon Grand, Shangri-La and Kingsbury, were targeted. Other blasts were reported at St Sebastian's Church in Negombo, a majority Catholic town north of Colombo, and at Zion Church in the eastern town of Batticaloa. A few hours later, two more blasts occurred just outside of Colombo, one of them at the guest house, where two people were killed, the other near an overpass. Three police officers were killed during a search at a suspected safe house on the outskirts of Colombo when its occupants apparently detonated explosives to prevent arrest.

The bomber is believed to have studied in south-east England in the early 2000s, before going on to study in Australia and then returning to Sri Lanka. Reports suggest that Mohamed had intended to attack a fourth luxury hotel in Colombo, but was foiled by a faulty suicide vest which failed to detonate. It is thought Mohamed then retreated to a safe house in the south of Colombo where the bombs had been assembled, the device was repaired and he then targeted the Tropical Inn guest house.

Despite so-called Islamic State claiming responsibility for the attacks and releasing images that purport to show the bombers, Sri Lankan authorities say they have not yet determined whether the atrocities were directed or inspired by the terror group. Sri Lankan authorities have blamed a local extremist group, National Towheed Jamaar (NTJ) - who previously had only defaced Buddhist statues - for the attack, but they have not claimed responsibility. Speaking on Wednesday, Sri Lanka's Defence Minister Ruwan Wijewardenesaid said the bombers' association with so-called IS was “through ideology, maybe funding”. On Wednesday, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has said the Government had evidence that the bombings were carried out “by an Islamic fundamentalist group” in retaliation for the March 15 mosque shootings in New Zealand, that killed 50 people, although he did not disclose what the evidence was.

Also speaking on Wednesday, Sri Lanka's Defence Minister Ruwan Wijewardene said “weakness” within Sri Lanka’s security apparatus led to the failure to prevent the nine bombings. Neither the President, Prime Minister or his Cabinet are said to have been informed of information suggesting attacks were planned, exposing continuing turmoil in Sri Lanka’s government. “By now it has been established that the intelligence units were aware of this attack and a group of responsible people were informed about the impending attack,” Mr Wijewardene said. “However, this information has been circulated among only a few officials.” Prime Minister Wickremesinghe called for the resignations of the country's defence secretary and national police chief in response to the claims. In a live address to the nation Sri Lanka’s president, Maithripala Sirisena, said he also was kept in the dark on the intelligence about the planned attacks. Mr Sirisena vowed to “take stern action” against the officials who failed to share the information and also pledged “a complete restructuring” of the security forces.

British victims Anita, Alex and Annabel Nicholson, Amelie and Daniel Linsey, Bill Harrop and Sally Bradley and Lorraine Campbell. Credit: Facebook/Family handout/Linkedin