A criminal inquiry into the 5G security leak could happen, MPs are warned

A criminal investigation looking into the leaking of secret discussions of the National Security Council (NSC) could take place.

A Cabinet minister told MPs an official inquiry has not been ruled out.

It comes after reports Theresa May has given the go-ahead to Chinese telecoms giant Huawei to help build Britain’s new 5G network.

The NSC, chaired by the Prime Minister, reportedly agreed on Tuesday to allow the tech firm access to build "non-core" infrastructure such as antennas, according to the Daily Telegraph.

This decision has been made despite some ministers allegedly voicing their opposition, including Jeremy Hunt, Sajid Javid, Gavin Williamson and Penny Mordaunt.

Their concerns are thought to be about the potential threat to national security.

Mrs May signalled her anger at the unprecedented breach in the secrecy.

Her official spokesman declined to say whether a leak inquiry had been launched, but told reporters: “The Prime Minister is clear that the protection of information on matters of national security is of the highest importance.”

And Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright told the House of Commons: “We cannot exclude the possibility of a criminal investigation.”