Dead crows hung outside Chris Packham’s house following bird shooting curb

Tweet posted by Chris Packham showing dead crows left hanging outside his home. Credit: Chris Packham/PA

Dead crows have been left hanging outside the home of Chris Packham after he backed a legal challenge which resulted in restrictions on shooting ‘pest’ birds. The BBC Springwatch presenter said on Thursday that he had contacted police following the incident.

TV presenter and wildlife campaigner Chris Packham Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Mr Packham was part of an action which resulted in Natural England revoking three general licences which allowed the shooting of 16 species of bird, including crows, magpies, Canada geese and feral and wood pigeons. The legal challenge was brought by Wild Justice, which includes wildlife campaigners Dr Mark Avery and Dr Ruth Tingay, as well as Mr Packham. The move provoked a backlash from farmers groups and others. A Change.org petition calling on the BBC to “sack Chris Packham” had received more than 70,000 signatures by Thursday afternoon. Mr Packham tweeted a picture of the crows, adding: “This was my gate this morning (it was vandalised) @HantsPolice & lawyers have been informed . “So @BASCnews @NFUtweets @CAupdates @FarmersWeekly @Gameandwildlife @NaturalEngland can I ask you to comment on whether you condone this . Serious request – replies expected .”

The BASC (British Association for Shooting and Conservation) responded: “We absolutely condemn such behaviour @ChrisPackham. “We are clear – there is no place for illegality in the countryside. “Will you also condemn the illegal behaviour of those who target legitimate rural businesses, such as those who release pheasants from game farms?” Natural England also tweeted: “Hello @ChrisGPackham – of course we don’t condone this type of behaviour, it’s never justified no matter how strongly people feel about an issue.”

