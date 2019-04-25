Documentary series goes behind the scenes with Charles on Duchy estate

The Prince of Wales has been interviewed for a two-part documentary to mark his 50th working year as the Duke of Cornwall.

ITV has commissioned the series with the working title Inside The Duchy and has said the programmes will offer unprecedented insight into the institution.

In the interviews, Charles explains the way the Duchy is run to reflect his belief that economic development works best when in harmony with the natural world and local communities.

The cameras follow the heir to the throne who, in his role as a landlord, farmer, and custodian of the estate, is very much the hands-on inspiration behind The Duchy Family.