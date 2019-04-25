Driver ‘stole £1m from G4S van’

Around £1 million in cash was allegedly stolen from a G4S van by its driver, it has been reported.

The security guard is said to have fled with 40 deposit boxes after abandoning the cash-in-transit van on a leafy south London street on Tuesday morning.

The blue armoured van, emblazoned with G4S logos, sat on a double yellow line on Larkhall Rise, Clapham, for eight hours before police were alerted, The Sun reported.

A local resident suspicious that the van was parked up in a residential area had looked inside and seen “strips of paper with ‘mum,’ ‘dad’ and phone numbers” and grew concerned that someone had been harmed, the paper said.