England and Wales set for scattered heavy and thundery showers

Outbreaks of rain will push northwards through Thursday morning, with brighter skies following on across England and Wales, leading to scattered heavy and thundery showers.

These showers could contain hail and will give some gusty winds in places in what will be a fresher and breezier day for most.

However, the best of the sunshine will be across southeast England and the far north of Scotland where temperatures may still reach 17 or 18 Celsius (63-64 F).