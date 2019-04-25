Monkeys and bearded dragons among 4,000 exotic pets rescued in England and Wales

Animals including monkeys, bearded dragons and even a wallaby were among more than 4,000 exotic pets rescued by animal officers in England and Wales last year.

The RSPCA issued a warning to inexperienced owners to carry out proper research after taking more than 15,000 calls about exotic animals in 2018.

Lizards, parrots, birds of prey, scorpions, meerkats and salamanders were all rescued by RSPCA officers after being neglected by owners.

Vet Stephanie Jayson, the RSPCA's senior scientific officer in exotics, said: "Reptiles and other exotic pets are completely reliant on their owners to meet their welfare needs including requiring the correct levels of heat, light and humidity, plus an appropriate diet.

"Some species can grow very large, live for a long time or require a licence or paperwork to be legally kept or sold.

"Many of the animals we're called to help are found stray outside, where they can very quickly suffer in the cold."

Sophie Moye from the Eagle Heights Wildlife Foundation in Kent, which takes in rescued animals, told ITV News the number is rising and rising.

"In some cases they are literally dumped, tied up outside our gates, in cardboard boxes," she said.

She told how the number of rescued huskies had gone up to 28 due to them featuring in popular TV show Game of Thrones.