Gender equality critical to future success of NHS – Health Secretary

The NHS must promote more flexible working options to encourage women into senior roles, the Health Secretary will say in a speech. Matt Hancock will make a commitment to the one million women employed by the NHS – 80% of the overall workforce – to tackle the gender pay gap which sees female staff across the NHS paid on average 23% less than men, the Department of Health said. Mr Hancock will describe gender equality as “mission critical” to the success of the NHS long-term plan.

In a speech to the Royal College of Physicians annual conference, Mr Hancock will say: “We need an NHS working culture that reflects Britain 2019 and accommodates how people expect to work and live now… “So it should be deeply troubling to all of us, that the NHS gender pay gap is still 23%, that male GPs are, on average, paid a third more than female GPs and that over half of junior doctors are women, but at consultant level it’s only a third. “The gender gap is a good barometer of the health of the NHS, and it’s clear we must do better. “Gender equality is the only way we can hope to build an NHS workforce fit for the future. “It’s the only way we can address the staff shortages, deliver on the ambitions in our NHS Long Term Plan, and get the workforce we need to create a sustainable NHS that will be there for all of us, for generations to come.” The Health Secretary will call for digital rotas to be the norm across the NHS to give people greater freedom to manage their own time and pick up shifts to suit them.

