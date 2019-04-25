Harry on royal duty amid wait for baby Sussex

The Duke of Sussex attended an Anzac Service at Westminster Abbey as the world waits for the birth of his first child. Harry's royal engagement meant heavily pregnant Meghan Markle stayed at home, causing bookmakers to change their predictions for the new baby to arrive in May. The Duchess of Sussex was expected to give birth in April.

William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams said: “We were as surprised as everyone else that Harry decided to attend a public event as we assumed the baby was imminent. “We are now odds on that baby will not arrive until May.”

Harry is looking forward to the birth of his son or daughter Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

The duke had always planned to go to the service but his attendance was unconfirmed until a few hours before. His name was not printed in the order of service in case Meghan went into labour with baby Sussex. His presence suggests Meghan is showing no signs so far of giving birth soon. The duke was instead joined by his sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge for the hour-long memorial service.

Meanwhile the Duke of Cambridge took part in an Anzac Day service in Auckland. Anzac Day remembers the servicemen and women of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps who have served their nations in times of war. William, visiting the country on behalf of the Queen, also visited Christchurch to honour those affected by last month’s terrorist attack.

Heavily-pregnant Meghan, with Harry, on one of her final engagements before going on maternity leave in March Credit: Chris Jackson/PA

American former actress Meghan is likely to be at home in the couple’s newly refurbished Frogmore Cottage in the sanctuary of the Windsor Estate. The duchess’ mother Doria Ragland is said to have flown from Los Angeles to stay with the couple. The baby will be seventh in line to the throne, the eighth great-grandchild for the Queen and Doria’s first grandchild.

The Duchess of Sussex, accompanied by the Duke of Sussex and her mother Doria Ragland at Kensington Palace, London Credit: Ben Stansall/PA

The name Grace is one of the new favourite names at the bookmakers for a girl. It currently sits in joint first place with Diana, with Arthur favourite for a boy. Coral’s John Hill said: “Grace continues to be the most popular selection in our name betting and it is the girls’ names which are seeing the most money.”

Harry and Meghan Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA