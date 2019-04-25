Local authorities and emergency services told to check ‘cyber fitness’

Vulnerable local authorities, emergency services and small businesses are being urged to beef up their online defences by using a new cyber fitness tool to better prepare for potentially crippling attacks. Prime Minister Theresa May’s de-facto deputy David Lidington will announce the new initiative on Thursday, stressing the importance of making the UK one of the safest places to be online in the world. The free tool, known as the Exercise in a Box, will provide users with a range of real-life scenarios based on common cyber threats facing the country, in a bid to prevent a repeat of disruptive attacks such as WannaCry which hit parts of the NHS in May 2017.

Designed by experts at the NCSC (National Cyber Security Centre), organisations can carry out exercises to test their response to threats, choosing from a technical simulation and table top discussion, while keeping track of their progress. “The NCSC considers exercising to be one of the most cost-effective ways an organisation can test how it responds to cyber incidents,” said NCSC chief executive Ciaran Martin. “By practising your defence and response mechanisms, you can understand how effective they really are and where there are areas for improvement. “We’re committed to building the UK’s cyber resilience and continuing our work to make the country the hardest possible target for our adversaries.”

Experts from Ciaran Martin’s National Cyber Security Centre designed the free tool Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA