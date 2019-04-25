Man charged after cash stolen from G4S van

A man has been charged after cash was allegedly stolen from a G4S van by its driver.

The suspect is said to have fled with deposit boxes after abandoning the cash-in-transit van on a leafy south London street on Tuesday morning.

The blue armoured van, emblazoned with G4S logos, sat on a double yellow line on Larkhall Rise, Clapham, for eight hours before police were alerted, The Sun reported.

The Metropolitan Police’s elite Flying Squad unit launched an investigation and a 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft in neighbouring Brixton on Wednesday afternoon.