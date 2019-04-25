Organisations agree to clarify roles dealing with cyber attacks

Two organisations have announced steps to make it easier for people and organisations to know which authority to deal with if they are the victim of a cyber attack.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) have agreed a new understanding aimed at clarifying their distinct roles in such events.

NCSC chief executive Ciaran Martin and ICO deputy commissioner James Dipple-Johnstone outlined the new agreement as they prepared to take part in the second day of the annual CYBERUK conference in Glasgow.

The NCSC manages cyber incidents of national importance, helping with the response and learning lessons to help deter future attacks.