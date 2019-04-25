Off-duty police officer stabbed multiple times outside home

A police officer was stabbed on a busy residential road in Rayleigh. Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

An off-duty police officer is in a serious condition after he was stabbed multiple times on a busy residential road. The victim suffered serious injuries to his stomach, chest and arm during what Essex Police believe was a targeted attack in Rayleigh on Wednesday evening. Police have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder. Emergency services arrived at the scene at around 9.10pm, where they found the victim.

In a statement, Essex Police said: "The victim was taken to hospital where he has undergone treatment and remains in a serious but stable condition. “A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently in custody. “At this time detectives believe the incident was targeted and isolated and there is no wider risk to the local community. “We are not seeking anyone else in connection with this incident.”

The force confirmed the victim is an employee of Essex Police. Credit: PA