Pressure on Theresa May to name date for departure as PM

Pressure is mounting on Theresa May to name a date to quit as Prime Minister, after an influential committee of backbenchers demanded “clarity” over what she will do if her EU withdrawal deal fails. The chair of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, said on Wednesday it would be “a surprising response” if Mrs May suggested she might stay on as late as December this year. The threat of an imminent challenge to Mrs May’s position as Conservative leader was lifted as the committee’s executive decided not to change party rules which protect her from a no-confidence vote until December. But it took two lengthy meetings before the executive rejected proposals to allow a vote as early as June, reportedly by a narrow margin of nine votes to seven.

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, has issued a request for ‘clarity’ from Theresa May Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

Sir Graham made clear he remained ready to convey MPs’ concerns about her leadership to Mrs May. And he asked the Prime Minister to set out a “timetable and schedule” for her departure in the case that her Withdrawal Agreement fails to secure parliamentary approval. Asked on ITV News whether Mrs May might reply that she planned to stay on until December, Sir Graham said: “I think that would be a surprising response. “We have communicated our request, which is in very clear terms, for proper clarity about her plans for departure should the Withdrawal Agreement not be approved. “We need to hear her response to that and colleagues will of course form their own judgment when they receive that response.”

