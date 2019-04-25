Putin lends Kim support for ending nuclear standoff

Russian president Vladimir Putin has opened his talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying that the Kremlin would like to help support efforts to resolve the North Korean nuclear standoff.

Mr Putin told Mr Kim that Russia supports his efforts to normalise North Korea’s relations with the United States.

He added that the talks should help better understand what Russia could do to support negotiations.

The pair shook hands before heading to talks at a university in Russia’s far-eastern city of Vladivostok on Thursday.