Sir Cliff Richard ‘horrified’ that Jill Dando’s killer ‘could be killing others’

Sir Cliff Richard said it is horrifying to think the murderer of his close friend Jill Dando could still be alive and killing other people.

The 37-year-old, then one of the BBC’s highest-profile stars, was shot outside her home in Fulham, west London, on April 26 1999.

Barry George, of Fulham, was initially convicted in July 2001 but was acquitted of killing the presenter at a retrial in August 2008.

On the eve of the 20th anniversary of her murder, Sir Cliff spoke of his shock at his friend’s death, saying: “She was beautiful and she was very bright.

“And somebody killed her… for what reason, what kind of motive could there have been?”

He told an ITV documentary: “It’s for me horrifying to think that that person still is alive and, who knows, maybe killing other people.”