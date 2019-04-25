Sir Mo Farah starts war of words with Haile Gebrselassie over alleged hotel theft ahead of London Marathon

Sir Mo Farah is embroiled in an extraordinary war of words with fellow distance star Haile Gebrselassie over a stay in his Ethiopian hotel.

Speaking to newspaper reporters ahead of Sunday's London Marathon, Farah criticised Gebrselassie over an alleged robbery in a hotel owned by the retired Ethiopian in which he claims he had a watch, two phones and money stolen.

Farah said Gebrselassie did not return his messages about the incident, and said: "I just want him to take responsibility for getting my stuff back.

"It's a hotel's responsibility to be able to get it back. You pay for each night - you're not getting it free."

Gebrselassie, 46, responded to Farah's claims with an astonishing statement alleging "multiple reports of disgraceful conduct" by the four-time Olympic champion and his entourage.

Gebrselassie also alleged that Farah had been reported to the police for "attacking a married athlete in the gym", and that charges were dropped following his personal mediation.

A spokesperson for Farah has since claimed those allegations are a deflection tactic from Gebrselassie.