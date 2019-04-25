Tourists warned against Sri Lanka travel as terror attack suspects could have explosives, says PM

Sri Lanka’s prime minister has warned the suspects linked to the Easter Sunday bombings remain at large and could still have access to explosives.

Some of the suspects "may go out for a suicide attack”, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said in an interview with the Associated Press.

He spoke frankly about the greatest challenge the South Asian island nation has faced since its civil war ended a decade ago.

"This is another experience for us. Not that we are not strangers to terrorism, but this is global terrorism, so we have to ensure that we root this out," Mr Wickremesinghe said.

The death toll has also been revised down from 359 to 253 due to a calculation error said the Sri Lankan health ministry on Thursday evening.

ITV News has obtained CCTV footage which shows the Sri Lanka suicide bomber, who studied in the UK and Australia, walking into a guesthouse moments before he blew himself up, killing two people.