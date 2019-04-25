Tobacco salesman given 1,200 free cigarettes a month has inoperable lung cancer

Lawyers are considering legal action against British American Tobacco (BAT) on behalf of former employees given free cigarettes as part of their job. Leigh Day is acting for former salesman Simon Neale, 57, who has inoperable lung cancer, and said it would examine other cases against the tobacco giant. Mr Neale began working for Rothmans in 1982 and was an employee for four years, working in the South West region. Rothmans merged with BAT in 1999. The father-of-three was given 1,200 cigarettes a month to give away or use, becoming a regular and heavy smoker. He often had 30,000 cigarettes in a safe in his car boot.

Simon Neale Credit: Handout/PA

Mr Neale was diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer in late 2018, while he was still a smoker. He has since quit. He said: “It’s staggering looking back on it, but I was told when I joined the company that I’d be getting 1,200 free cigarettes a month. “Working at Rothmans, I went from being an occasional smoker, a social smoker, to being a heavy smoker because I had so many cigarettes given to me. “Last autumn, I was diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer and it knocked me for six. The worst thing was telling the children. The lung cancer has all come about from me working for Rothmans.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.