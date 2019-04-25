UK Weather Forecast: Heavy showers will ease this evening

This Evening and Tonight:

Heavy showers will ease this evening, though rain will persist in parts of Scotland. Elsewhere, much of the night will be dry and rather chilly under clear spells. Rain will move into the southwestern extremes of England and Wales later.

Friday:

Rain in the southwest will move northeastwards and sunny spells in the southeast may be interrupted by some heavy showers during the afternoon. Gales will develop in the southwest overnight.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest, national forecast