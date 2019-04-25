Vladimir Putin says Kim Jong-un wants security guarantees before dropping nuclear powers

Video report by ITV News International Affairs Editor Rageh Omaar

Russian President Vladimir Putin offered to share details of his and Kim Jong-un's meeting in Vladivostok, with the United States - to try to break the deadlock over North Korea's nuclear weapons. The streets of Vladivostok had been cleared for the North Korean leader's motorcade to ensure that nothing had interrupted the meticulously choreographed summit. Mr Putin said Chairman Kim is willing to give them up, but only in return for international promises about North Korean Security. The secretive leader is the first North Korean premier to travel to Russia since his late father, Kim Jong Il, visited in 2011.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, welcomes North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un before their one-one-one talks in Vladivostok, Russia. Credit: AP

The moment that must've been carefully watched by Washington was the face-to-face meeting with the two leaders. Both leaders got straight down to business with the North Korean leader saying he'd come to share opinions with President Putin about the security of the Korean peninsula.

ITV News International Affairs Editor Rageh Omaar said: "Given President Trump's assiduous courting and lavish praise of the Korean leader there was no hiding the delight on President Putin's face at how diplomatic loving would be perceived in the White House." Surprisingly after the meeting President Putin said the North Korean had asked him to tell the US about their concerns. President Putin said: "The North Korean leader said that whilst he was ready to continue disarmament, Pyongyang wanted guarantees for their safety."

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, speaks to North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un after presenting him a Korean sword during their meeting in Vladivostok. Credit: AP

Despite President Trump and President Kim getting along just a few months ago in February, President Putin upstaged American hospitality on Thursday with the tinkling of champagne glasses and a table full of Russian delicacies. Mr Kim has had two summits with Mr Trump, but the latest in Vietnam in February collapsed because North Korea wanted more relief from sanctions than Washington was willing to give for the amount of nuclear disarmament offered by Pyongyang.

Kim Jong-un having champagne with President Putin during the Russia summit. Credit: AP