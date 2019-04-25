Prince William travels to New Zealand to meet police and medics first on scene of Christchurch terror attack

Prince William meets St John Ambulance and Police staff. Credit: Pool/AP

The Duke of Cambridge has been given an insight into how the Christchurch mosque attacks unfolded as he met with some of the officers and medics who were among the first on the scene of the terror attack which left 50 people dead. Prince William, who is in New Zealand on a two-day trip on behalf of the Queen, visited the city’s Justice and Emergency Services Precinct as he arrived in Christchurch, where he was met by New Zealand police commissioner Mike Bush. Mr Bush introduced the Duke to several officers, first responders and medics from St John Ambulance who helped deal with the devastating aftermath of the shootings, some of whom were on scene just minutes after the first shots were fired.

William, greeting them warmly, asked about how the response was co-ordinated and questioned how they had put their training into practice in a real-life situation. “Nothing really trains you for seeing it in real life”, concluded the Duke, who spent time as a pilot with the air ambulance service in East Anglia. “I’m sure the team pulls together,” he said. The Duke also asked how quickly officers and medical staff had arrived at the scene, and how quickly the attacks unfolded.

At the police headquarters, dozens of messages from the people of Christchurch – young and old alike – thanking the officers for keeping them safe in the wake of the shootings, grace the corridors. Among them is a card which says: “You never give up and you never ever will give up trying to save NZ.” A total of 50 people were killed and dozens more were wounded when a gunman opened fire during Friday prayers on March 15. Australian Brenton Tarrant, 28, has been charged with murder over the attacks. William is due to meet with survivors and their families, as well as Muslim community leaders as part of his visit.

William lays a wreath at an Anzac Day memorial service. Credit: AP

The 36-year-old began his trip in Auckland on Thursday, where he attended an Anzac Day memorial service. Anzac Day marks the anniversary of the first major military action fought by the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (Anzac) in World War One. After arriving at the city’s war memorial, he was greeted with a traditional karanga, an exchange of calls that forms part of a powhiri, a Maori welcoming ceremony. He joined in a poignant rendition of hymn Abide With Me, with parts of it sung in the Maori language, before listening to a performance of Requiem for a Soldier. The Duke laid a wreath at the cenotaph on behalf of the Queen, before Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Auckland mayor Phil Goff did the same. He joined the crowd in pausing for a minute’s silence ahead of the national anthems of the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. The devastation of the Christchurch shootings is still keenly felt across the country and was reflected on during the service at the city’s war memorial. “As a nation, we are still grieving for the loss,” said Rear Admiral James Gilmour, Commander Joint Forces New Zealand. Describing the attacks as a “cruel nightmare”, he offered up prayers for the Christchurch community.

Crowds gather at the Auckland war memorial. Credit: PA

William, travelling without the Duchess of Cambridge or his three children, is visiting New Zealand at the request of Ms Ardern. The Prime Minister greeted the Duke with a hongi, a traditional Maori greeting. As a Commonwealth country, the Queen is the head of state in New Zealand.

The Duke of Cambridge shared a hongi, a traditional Maori greeting, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Credit: New Zealand Government/PA