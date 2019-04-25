Young people call for watchdog to help tackle child food insecurity

An estimated one in three – or 4.1 million – children live in poverty in the UK, with an estimated 2.5 million living in “food insecure” households.

Young people are joining actor and Children’s Future Food Inquiry ambassador Dame Emma Thompson at the Westminster launch of the inquiry’s final report, which calls for urgent political action on child food insecurity.

An independent children’s food watchdog is needed to help tackle child food insecurity in the UK, according to a report.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Children’s Future Food Inquiry has spent 12 months investigating children’s food insecurity across the UK, and the project’s final report compiles the experiences of hundreds of young people, academics and experts.

Inquiry co-chairwoman Sharon Hodgson said: “Children are falling through the safety net, and families are having to rely upon charities and service providers for things such as breakfast clubs, holiday provision and food banks.

“These children, and their families, need support from the Government in order to have access to healthy and affordable food.

“The Government must take this issue of food poverty seriously, and it must include young people in the conversation.”

Dame Emma said: “In a wealthy society that claims to value compassion and humanity, how can we tolerate the injustice of millions of children going hungry?

“In the face of the Government’s refusal to help, the Children’s Future Food Inquiry has brought together hundreds of young people to hear about their lived experience of food poverty, and it’s time we listened to what they say.

“It’s the younger generation who will deliver the change that’s so urgently needed: we must act now to ensure every child in the UK has their right to food.”

A #Right2Food Charter included in the report presents recommendations from children aged between 10 and 18 for improving their access to enough nutritious food.

Their key proposal is for a new Children’s Food Watchdog, which will stand as an independent body, with children and young people involved in its leadership.

The report was initiated by a cross-party group of MPs, peers and experts and addresses issues including holiday hunger, unhealthy food marketing and the stigma attached to free school meals.