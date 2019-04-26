- ITV Report
Fresh talks announced to break Stormont deadlock as Irish and British government call for 'new thinking'
The British and Irish governments jointly announced a new round of talks to try and re-establish devolved power-sharing in Northern Ireland.
All main parties have been invited and negotiations are due to take place in Northern Ireland on May 2.
Theresa May and Leo Vardakar have called for "new thinking" to help break the deadlock, which emerged out of a snap election in March 2017 which brought an end to Stormont's unionist majority and saw DUP's lead over Sinn Fein cut from 10 seats to one.
Talks have resumed after Catholic peacemaking priest Father Martin Magill's rousing speech at Lyra Mckee's funeral drew a standing ovation after he questioned why it had taken her death to get the political leaders to come together.
Mrs May and Mr Varadkar said: “We also heard the unmistakable message to all political leaders that people across Northern Ireland want to see a new momentum for political progress.
“We agree that what is now needed is actions and not just words from all of us who are in positions of leadership.”
Sinn Fein has rejected DUP leader Arlene Foster's offer to move the political impasse in Northern Ireland.
The British and Irish premiers said: “We have agreed to establish a new process of political talks, involving all the main political parties in Northern Ireland, together with the UK and Irish governments, in accordance with the three stranded process.
“The aim of these talks is quickly to re-establish to full operation the democratic institutions of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement – the Northern Ireland Executive, Assembly and North-South Ministerial Council – so that they can effectively serve all of the people for the future.”
The Prime Minister and Taoiseach added: “We understand the complexity of the underlying concerns of all parties, and the need for renewed trust, mutual respect, generosity and new thinking to resolve the issues.
“As Prime Minister and Taoiseach, we are determined to work together to ensure this process comes to a successful conclusion.”
Progress on the talks will be reviewed at the end of May and an agreement has been reached on a British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference in the same period.
Each side has blamed the other for the break-down in talks in the past.
Mrs Foster wants a twin-track approach where devolved institutions are restored to deal with issues like running the health service, while a separate process addresses disagreements over same-sex marriage.
Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O'Neill rejected that approach, saying issues like marriage equality and protection for Irish language must be delivered.