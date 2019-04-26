Fresh talks announced to break Stormont deadlock as Irish and British government call for 'new thinking'

Locked gates at Stormont in Belfast. Credit: PA

The British and Irish governments jointly announced a new round of talks to try and re-establish devolved power-sharing in Northern Ireland. All main parties have been invited and negotiations are due to take place in Northern Ireland on May 2. Theresa May and Leo Vardakar have called for "new thinking" to help break the deadlock, which emerged out of a snap election in March 2017 which brought an end to Stormont's unionist majority and saw DUP's lead over Sinn Fein cut from 10 seats to one.

Father Martin Magill urges everyone to take the path of non-violence after Ms McKee's death. Credit: PA

Talks have resumed after Catholic peacemaking priest Father Martin Magill's rousing speech at Lyra Mckee's funeral drew a standing ovation after he questioned why it had taken her death to get the political leaders to come together. Mrs May and Mr Varadkar said: “We also heard the unmistakable message to all political leaders that people across Northern Ireland want to see a new momentum for political progress. “We agree that what is now needed is actions and not just words from all of us who are in positions of leadership.” Sinn Fein has rejected DUP leader Arlene Foster's offer to move the political impasse in Northern Ireland. The British and Irish premiers said: “We have agreed to establish a new process of political talks, involving all the main political parties in Northern Ireland, together with the UK and Irish governments, in accordance with the three stranded process.

Those in attendance at the funeral widely applauded the priest after he asked why it had taken the death of a journalist to get the political leaders together. Credit: PA