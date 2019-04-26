Lib Dem leader Vince Cable 'regrets' there is no joint ticket for Remain in EU elections

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable has said he "regrets" failing to pull together a Remain coalition to try and stop Brexit.

Speaking at an event to launch his party’s EU election candidates in Wapping, east London, Sir Vince said he would have been happy to campaign alongside other parties, including new pro-Remain party Change UK.

However a leaked memo from Change UK revealed there would be “no mergers, pacts or alliances” with other parties.

Sir Vince said: “I’ve got a couple of regrets about this referendum and the first is that we’re not standing on a common platform with other Remain parties to stop Brexit.

“It’s true that the Brexit parties are also divided, but we should be standing together – the millions of people in this country who voted Remain would expect us to stand together.

“It has not happened, it was not reciprocated, so we’re going our own way, but it’s a pity.”