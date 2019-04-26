Christchurch mosque attack survivor recalls pain of losing wife in shooting

A survivor of the Christchurch mosque attacks whose wife was killed in the tragedy broke down as he recalled his heartbreak to the Duke of Cambridge.

Farid Ahmad lost wife Husna in the shootings after a gunman opened fire during Friday prayers last month.

His wife had led a group of people, including children, to safety before being shot when she returned to help her husband.

Mr Ahmad was choked up with emotion as he told of his pain during a speech welcoming William to the Al Noor mosque.